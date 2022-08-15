Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Scattered showers with the possibility of thunderstorms will continue to affect areas, with the chance of becoming intense through the afternoon with the continued risk of flooding.
Highest temperatures of between 18 and 23 degrees, with light to moderate northerly winds.
Showers will gradually die out to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, remaining warmest near the coast, with moderate northerly breezes.
