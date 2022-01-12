Most of Ireland hit with weather warning for tonight
A Status Yellow weather warning covering all of Leinster and Munster has been issued by Met Éireann for tonight, Wednesday, January 12.
The fog warning comes into effect at 8pm on Wednesday and remains valid until 12pm on Thursday.
Met Eireann said: "Fog or freezing fog will develop this evening, becoming dense in parts of Munster and Leinster overnight leading to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions. On Thursday fog will be slow to lift and may linger locally beyond the warning period."
Drivers are warned to exercise extra caution during the weather warning period.
