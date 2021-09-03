Second gold medal for Dundalk's McCrystal and racing partner Dunlevy in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Dundalk's Eve McCrystal and her racing parter Katie-George Dunlevy have taken hold their second gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics after storming home in the B Road Race at Fuji International Speedway.

The duo, who have already claimed two medals in the Paralympics already, a gold and a silver, kept their heads down to make a time of 2:35:53.

They pulled ahead of both the Swedish and British racers, who both finished with a time of 2:36:00.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the race, McCrystal said that she found the course stressful in the rainy conditions.

"I can't believe it because as a pilot I found that course so stressful in the rain," said McCrystal.

"I just said to Katie with about 2km to that we're going to have to kick the last little drag up. Because the British bike are the current world champions. I didn't want to take them to the line so we had to chance it.

"We chanced it, we got a gap, and we just went for it and I cannot believe we did that.

"Double Paralympic champions - oh my God almighty - never in my wildest dreams!"

McCrystal and Dunlevy during the B Road Race. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dunlevy also told RTÉ Sport that winning the road race was her dream, as the event is her favourite.

"In London I was fifth in the road race, and then I got silver in Rio. To win it in Tokyo is a dream come true," said Dunlevy.

Dunlevy and McCrystal raise the tricolour after winning the B Road Race. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile