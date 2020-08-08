O'Hare's hat-trick inspires Rock in 10-goal thriller with Redeemer

NEFL

Rock Celtic 7-3 Redeemer Celtic

Youthful Rock Celtic were hugely impressive at Sandy Lane on Friday night as they put seven goals past Redeemer Celtic with striker Barry O’Hare scoring a hat-trick.

Gary Lennon’s charges were 4-0 up by the time Paddy O’Connell got Redeemer on the scoresheet shortly before the interval, with the pick of Rock’s scores coming from Ronan Sands’ wonderfully guided free-kick.

The visitors were the architects of their own downfall for several of the other concessions, with O’Hare and Cillian Duffy pouncing.

Trailing 5-1 early in the second half, goals from Gavin Gaffey and Ryan Duffy had Redeemer back in contention and had they finished off other moves, the gap could well have been tighter before Rock added scores via Brendan Rogers and Oran O’Hanlon.

Rock Celtic: David Hayes; Ben Walsh, Ed Maguire, Shane O’Callaghan, Declan Curtin; Cillian Duffy, Liam O’Callaghan, Ronan Sands, Odhran Duffy, Aidan Curtin; Barry O’Hare

Subs: Josh Todd, Liam McDonnell, Oran O’Hanlon, Brendan Rogers, Craig Colgan, Adam Fee

Redeemer Celtic: Cillian Rice; Tiarnan Moran, Chris Caulfield, Kian McEvoy, Stephen Begley; Paddy O’Connell, Ray McCann, Andy McDermott, Conor Macken, Kevin McCormack; Seán Bailey

Subs: Ryan Duffy, Abraham Olawole, Gavin Gaffey, Mark Lee