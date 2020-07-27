Mals produce a surprise against Tones to qualify for Kevin Mullen Shield final

Kevin Mullen Shield semi-final

Naomh Malachi 4-4 Wolfe Tones 2-9

Three goals in the opening half helped Naomh Malachi claim their place in the Kevin Mullen Shield final at Courtbane on Saturday night.

It was the visitors who got off to the better start and took the lead through Darren Weldon only for Mals to respond with two points of their own. The hosts then took control when Shane Rogers found the net from two penalties, while Ryan Devlin added a third.

Despite the fact that the Drogheda men kicked points late in the half, Malachi’s had a commanding 3-3 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

The hosts added a fourth goal through Devlin early in the second half but Tones then found their rhythm and hit the net through Chris Cudden. Points from Niall Smith and Emmet Judge were followed by a Jamie McCormack major to cut the gap to just two points.

Mals responded with their final point of the game and although Tones scored the last two points of the affair, the Courtbane men had done enough to hold out for victory.

Naomh Malachi: Christopher McCaughey; Stephen Burns, Chris Smith, Conor Begley; Donal Mulholland, Seán Smith (0-1), Stephen Smith; David Begley, Pierce Caherty; Patrick Smith, Shane Rogers (2-0), Emmet Mullen; Colin Rooney (0-3), Ryan Devlin (2-0), Jamie Kelly

Wolfe Tones: Jonathan Lynch; Kevin Collier, Reese Owens, Tadgh Rock; Jamie McCormack, Patrick Fanning, Dwayne Leavy; Alan Fanning, Mark Healy; Adam Gartland, Niall Smith, Sam Kelly; Darren Weldon, Jordan Duffy, Chris Cudden

Subs: Eoghan O’Shea, Emmet Judge, Paul Fleming, Joe Cumiskey, Cathal Bergin

Referee: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s)