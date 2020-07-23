Louth GAA's stadium development in Dundalk 'ahead of where it was hoped'

Aidan Berrill says Louth GAA’s stadium development in Dundalk is “ahead of where it was hoped” at this stage with all the necessary filling on the Inner Relief Road site.

The County Board treasurer, who heads the special grounds committee, told Wednesday night’s gathering in Darver that 600 loads of topsoil was spread around the periphery of the multi-acre plot and ready for placing in the not too distant future.

He added that a considerable amount of rock, which will form the basis of the car park filling, was also available and that the entire process was “two or three months ahead of schedule”.

Talks regarding finance are ongoing with Croke Park chiefs, it was confirmed, and assurances have been provided in relation to the large scale sports infrastructure fund introduced as part of the last government’s 2040 development plan.

GAA supremos have told Louth’s delegation that the county will be top of the list they will provide the department for sport where funding is concerned.

The county is awaiting official feedback on its full planning permission application.