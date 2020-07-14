Dundalk FC ease past Bohemians in Oriel Park friendly

Friendly

Dundalk FC 4-1 Bohemians

Patrick Hoban was among the goals as Dundalk FC stuck four past Bohemians in Tuesday night's friendly at Oriel Park.

The Lilywhites were much the stronger team on the Carrick Road and while leading by just Jordan Flores' penalty at the break, finishes by full-backs Dane Massey and Seán Gannon came prior to substitute Hoban heading to the net.

Bohs pulled a goal back in the dying embers, Promise Omochere coming off the bench to good effect, getting his name on the scoresheet.

Manager Vinny Perth will have been hugely satisfied by exercise, the home side's performance was impressive from start to finish, and the run-outs for as many as 20 first-team players.

Dundalk's next game sees them face Drogheda United at Oriel on Friday as their preparation for the campaign's resumption gathers pace.

Dundalk FC: Aaron McCarey; Seán Gannon (Cameron Dummigan 63), Daniel Cleary (Darragh Leahy 63), Andy Boyle (Taner Dogan 81), Dane Massey; Chris Shields (John Mountney 63), Greg Sloggett (Josh Gatt 81); Daniel Kelly (Nathan Oduwa 63), Jordan Flores (Will Patching HT), Michael Duffy (Stefan Colovic 63); Georgie Kelly (Patrick Hoban 63)

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons (Barker 63), Casey (Finnerty 63), Cornwall (Kelly 63), Kirk (Breslin 63); Devoy (Buckley), Levingston (Lunney), Grant (Wade-Slater), Twardek (Omochere 63); Ward (Mandroiu 63), Wright (Corcoran 63)

Referee: Rob Hennessy