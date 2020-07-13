SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

REVEALED | Dundalk FC's league fixtures until the end of the season

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk FC manager Vinny Perth will be hoping to reel in Shamrock Rovers between now and the end of the season. (Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile)

JULY

31 - St. Patrick's Athletic (H) - live on RTÉ

AUGUST

7 - Bohemians (A)

11 - Waterford (H), FAI Cup

14 - Waterford (H)

22 - Sligo Rovers (A)

SEPTEMBER

4 - Derry City (A)

11 - Shelbourne (H)

18 - Cork City (A)

25 - Shamrock Rovers (H)

OCTOBER

2 - Finn Harps (H)

9 - St. Patrick's Athletic (A)

16 - Bohemians (H)

23 - Waterford FC (A)

30 - Sligo Rovers (H)