SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
REVEALED | Dundalk FC's league fixtures until the end of the season
Dundalk FC manager Vinny Perth will be hoping to reel in Shamrock Rovers between now and the end of the season. (Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile)
JULY
31 - St. Patrick's Athletic (H) - live on RTÉ
AUGUST
7 - Bohemians (A)
11 - Waterford (H), FAI Cup
14 - Waterford (H)
22 - Sligo Rovers (A)
SEPTEMBER
4 - Derry City (A)
11 - Shelbourne (H)
18 - Cork City (A)
25 - Shamrock Rovers (H)
OCTOBER
2 - Finn Harps (H)
9 - St. Patrick's Athletic (A)
16 - Bohemians (H)
23 - Waterford FC (A)
30 - Sligo Rovers (H)
