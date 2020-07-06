Dundalk FC announce friendlies ahead of season return

Dundalk FC will play Derry City and Bohemians as part of their preparations for a return to League of Ireland Premier Division action.

Derry will visit Oriel Park on Friday afternoon before Bohs make the trip down the M1 on Tuesday week, July 14.

The games will be played behind closed doors, with supporters not permitted to attend, and the club say they are exploring the possibility of streaming the match live to season ticket holders and members.

Details of this are expected in the coming days.