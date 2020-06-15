Three Dundalk clubs to run in aid of worthy local charity

Three Dundalk sports clubs are preparing a week-long fundraiser in aid of the Maria Goretti Foundation, a Lordship-based children’s hospice that caters for juveniles with disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Holy Family Parish outfits, Bay FC, Na Piarsaigh GFC and Pearse Óg hurling club players, coaches, members and associated families are to spend a week from June 22 running as many kilometres as they can in aid of the charity.

Furthermore, there is a competitive edge with leagues being set-up within each club to see who can cover the furthest distance. Each side will aim to better the other as well, adding an additional incentive.

Full details of the event can be found on the related social media platforms, while donations to the cause can be made via idonate.ie.

Irish soccer legend Paul McGrath and Dundalk FC’s Serbian attacker Stefan Colovic are among the high-profile people to publicly endorse the community effort.