Dundalk Summer League senior and U19 season plans revealed

Summer League officials are planning to run a full season comprising the league, Clancy and McConville Cups, and have set a mid-August target of getting the campaign underway.

And an U19 programme, entailing a league and Cup, is also on the cards once last year’s competitions are brought to a conclusion. No U19 winners were declared following the Covid-19 disruption of the sporting calendar.

However, league chiefs are adamant that they must finish prior to the beginning of a new term where both trophies will again be up for grabs.

On the 2020 season, Dundalk & District League chairman Robbie Rafferty said: “We’ve decided to propose having a one-round Summer League, the Clancy Cup and the McConville Cup.

“With the U19s, we have to finish last year’s Cup semi-finals and final, and the league play-off. We’ll also be running an U19 league and Cup for this season as well.

“All leagues will be one round competitions and the Cups straight knockouts.

“Going by the FAI and the government, they’re stating August 10 as a potential return date at the moment so we’ll be hoping to start around then.

“We’re contacting all the clubs this week and we’ll be laying out our proposals and insisting that all government guidelines will have to be followed.”

He added: “There is an appetite for football. Three or four teams have been on to Gussie (Hearty, secretary) both at U19 and Summer League level and I’m sure lads will only be too eager to get back playing football.

“We’d eight teams last year and we’ve definitely got seven of those again this year. Bay are coming into it again so we’re hoping there’ll be eight. But if there’s more, all the better, we just can’t say yet. We’d eight teams in the U19 league last year, so we’d be hoping to get at least that again.

“Normally we would have the Cup competitions running in tandem with the leagues and that’s how we’ll probably work it out again.”