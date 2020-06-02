Louth GAA
GAELS TALES | Tommy Burns selects his Glyde Rangers and Louth all-time XVs
Tommy Burns has been secretary of Glyde Rangers for 49 years and is the club's most recognisable figure. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CLUB
Glyde Rangers.
FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB
1962 junior championship final win over St. Bride’s.
BIGGEST RIVALRY
St. Mochta’s.
WHY?
We’d some great battles down the years, especially the championship final of 1990.
BEHIND THE SCENES HERO
Patsy Reid.
MOST MEMORABLE WIN
1990 junior final over St. Mochta’s.
WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx
We stole it against Na Piarsaigh in last year’s junior semi-final. We were lucky at the end.
MY GLYDE XV OF ALL-TIME
Anthony Nulty; Paddy Kelly, Céin Sheridan, Enda Sheridan; Michael McKeever jnr, John Daly, Conor Sheridan; Gerry Sheridan, David Devenney; Richie Barry, Patrick Farrell, Pat Moran; Trevor O’Brien, Richie Brennan, Niall Sharkey.
A lot more I could have included, but I’m confined to 15.
YOUR GLYDE IN THREE WORDS
One for all.
BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH
The replay win over Dublin in the 1973 Leinster Championship. We had three players involved.
BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH
Paddy Keenan.
YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME
Gerry Farrell; David Reilly, David Mulligan, Stephen Melia; Danny Nugent, Terry Lennon, Ray Finnegan; Paddy Keenan, Seamus O’Hanlon; Colin Kelly, Ollie McDonnell, Aaron Hoey; Stefan White, Shane Lennon, JP Rooney.
