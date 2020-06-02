GAELS TALES | Tommy Burns selects his Glyde Rangers and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Glyde Rangers.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

1962 junior championship final win over St. Bride’s.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

St. Mochta’s.

WHY?

We’d some great battles down the years, especially the championship final of 1990.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

Patsy Reid.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

1990 junior final over St. Mochta’s.

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

We stole it against Na Piarsaigh in last year’s junior semi-final. We were lucky at the end.

MY GLYDE XV OF ALL-TIME

Anthony Nulty; Paddy Kelly, Céin Sheridan, Enda Sheridan; Michael McKeever jnr, John Daly, Conor Sheridan; Gerry Sheridan, David Devenney; Richie Barry, Patrick Farrell, Pat Moran; Trevor O’Brien, Richie Brennan, Niall Sharkey.

A lot more I could have included, but I’m confined to 15.

YOUR GLYDE IN THREE WORDS

One for all.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

The replay win over Dublin in the 1973 Leinster Championship. We had three players involved.

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Paddy Keenan.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Gerry Farrell; David Reilly, David Mulligan, Stephen Melia; Danny Nugent, Terry Lennon, Ray Finnegan; Paddy Keenan, Seamus O’Hanlon; Colin Kelly, Ollie McDonnell, Aaron Hoey; Stefan White, Shane Lennon, JP Rooney.

