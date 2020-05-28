Dundalk FC players test negative for Covid-19 ahead of training return

Dundalk FC's first-team squad have tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of the team's training return on June 8.

Dr Alan Byrne, the FAI's Medical Director, carried out examination procedures on players at the League of Ireland's four European qualifiers, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City, last Monday, with no coronavirus diagnoses.

“This is most welcome news and a very positive step as we work with Government, their agencies and all stakeholders in the game towards a safer return for all of Irish football,” said FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn.

“These negative results are an early boost for everyone in the game but it is only the start. We have to remain vigilant and we again urge all affiliates – clubs, players, supporters and parents – to abide by the Government and HSE guidelines.”