Dundalk native appointed to Stephen Kenny's Ireland senior management team

Knockbridge man Kevin Mulholland has been appointed physio for the Irish senior international soccer team.

The 35-year-old, who works with English Premier League side Southampton as a performance and injury prevention guru, served under new boss Stephen Kenny with the Ireland U21s.

Mulholland has previously worked for Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday, and had a short stint with the Boys in Green seniors under Giovanni Trapattoni some years back.

Former Dundalk FC assistant Ruaidhri Higgins has been named opposition analyst and scout in Kenny's new regime after his departure from Oriel Park was confirmed earlier this evening.

