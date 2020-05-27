GAELS TALES | Gerry McGee selects his Na Piarsaigh and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Na Piarsaigh

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

Believe it or not, it was our first official game against Roche, in Roche’s new field. The end of ’83. I cut the knees and elbows of myself. I think both Seánie and Paddy McArdle took lumps off me at the same time!

BIGGEST RIVALRY

It’d have to be O’Mahony’s down through the years.



WHY?

Because of our proximity and underage football. In saying that, Malachi’s owe us two trophies that they robbed off us! It still hurts.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

Joe Woods - for how he’s handling his illness and his positivity.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

The most memorable of the whole lot was the championship win over Glyde in ’93. It was our first major success and we were total underdogs.

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

It’d have to be against the Bride’s in ’97 in the league promotion game in Haggardstown. We were total underdogs… I took a heart-attack that evening. There was no celebrating for me… intensive care!

MY NAPS XV OF ALL-TIME

Gerry Stewart; Gary O’Hare, Jimmy McCourt, Michael Woods; Thomas Connor, Barry Magill, Eamonn McAuley; Joey Drumgoole, Shane Callan; Des McCann, Robbie Nash, Micky O’Kane; Cormac Malone, Alan McCartney, Eugene Burns.

Subs: Karl Brennan, Paul Smyth, Paul Sharkey, Ciarán Tobin, Paul McCartney.

YOUR NAPS IN THREE WORDS

Great community spirit.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

I’d a few good ones, but I’d nail it down to 1998 in Killarney; beating Kerry and them All-Ireland champions. Páidí Ó Sé was over them. It was great to beat them and to be in Killarney afterwards and it full.

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Without a doubt, Paddy Keenan.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Gerry Farrell; Gareth O’Neill, David Mulligan, Danny Nugent; Ray Finnegan, Martin McCann, Stephen Melia; Paddy Keenan, Seamus O’Hanlon; Damien Reid, John P O’Kane, Aaron Hoey; Colin Kelly, Stefan White, Pat Lennon.

Subs: Niall O’Donnell, Nicky Malone, John Donaldson, Mark Brennan, JP Rooney.

