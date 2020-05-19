GAELS TALES | Paul McGee selects his Roche Emmets and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Roche Emmets.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

I remember kicking a ball as an underage player in Eddie Toner’s field in Feede, Faughart. Our Seán would say the same thing. I also remember playing an U15 final against Young Irelands in Dowdallshill.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

It’s probably Cooley.



WHY?

Mostly because I was at school with some Cooley lads and they were the kingpins at the time. I knew the likes of Enda Rafferty and Seán Thornton - good footballers - in school. There was a game where Cooley women were complaining about the state of Jack Treanor’s old field and Tom ‘The Piper’ Treanor told them: “Only for we ate your black spuds for years you would never have had a field!”

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

Alan McGeough - he was there to give us a lift over to training every Tuesday and Thursday night.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

The semi-final against Cooley in 1980. No question. We played three-quarters of that game with 14 men; we were up against it. Cooley were going for 10 finals in a row, despite the long grass!

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

More unexpected than stolen. The first round against the Blues that year, 1980. We’d lost Tom Murphy and Tom Conlon to the Malachi’s the year before, Jimmy McVeigh was in as the new manager and Blues were very good, but we turned them over.

Everyone was delayed; there were only a few in the dressing room shortly before the game; there was some sort of parade in Ardee that they got stuck behind.

MY ROCHE XV OF ALL-TIME

This is only from my memory - I can’t go back to Tommy Flood, Mickey Brady and Jim McArdle, etc, as I never saw them play.

Paddy Gallagher; Seán McGee, Paul Callan, Mickey Quigley; Declan McArdle, Noel Callan, Ciarán Nash; Eugene Marmion, Aidan McArdle; John McNamee, Aidan O’Neill, Paul Woods; Barry O’Hare, Seánie McArdle, Kevin O’Callaghan.

YOUR ROCHE IN THREE WORDS

Community; laughter; support.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

It was actually a defeat, but a wonderful occasion. The 1978 All-Ireland U21 semi-final against Kerry. There was some great football played that day. They were beaten, but they put up a hell of a fight.

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Pat Lennon, Kilkerley Emmets.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Gerry Farrell; Terry Lennon, Matt McDermott, Tony McCarragher; Mickey McCabe, Aidan Wiseman, Ray Finnegan; John P O’Kane, Paddy Keenan; Dessie O’Callaghan, Stephen Melia, Eugene Judge; Damien Reid, Stefan White, Pat Lennon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GAELS TALES