FANZONE | Daniel Sexton picks his all-time Dundalk FC XI, best players and greatest memories

HOW LONG ARE YOU A FAN?

Since the late ’80s. The double season.



FIRST MEMORY OF ORIEL PARK

Ajax Amsterdam home game in September ’87. Standing Shedside behind the old fencing, just about able to see over the wall. I was 10 years old and for a second I thought Paul Newe’s OG was an incredible goal until I realised why no-one cheered.

STAND OR SHED?

Shed mostly, that’s my season ticket. But I’ll go into the stand if it’s lashing!

CUP OR LEAGUE?

League all the way. It’s all that matters. A Cup final is wonderful in itself and 2002 is one of my favourite memories. But for a football team the league is the be all and end all.

FAVOURITE PRESENT PLAYER?

I love them all! Chris Shields probably, Seán Gannon, too. I hope it becomes Jordan Flores, though.

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE?

I loved Tom McNulty. I was even very shy going into his shop. He was a star to me. So probably Tom, although Stephen O’Donnell runs him close.

BIGGEST RIVALRY?

Has to be Shamrock Rovers, I suppose. Until we pass their league trophy haul. Then it will be no-one.

Grinding Drogheda into the dirt is always fun, but knowing how much blood, sweat and tears Vincent Hoey put in makes me root for them too a small bit.

OPPOSITION I’VE A SOFT SPOT FOR?

Sligo Rovers. Nice town, decent fans and overcame being screwed over more than once like ourselves.

GAME OF THE KENNY ERA?

So many... If I have to pick one it’s the league-winning night in 2014. Incredible emotion. I was overcome.

2019 IN A SENTENCE

There’s a story to 2019 that is still to be written, an incredible one.

ALL-TIME DUNDALK XI?

O’Neill; Gannon, Coll, Gartland, Massey; O’Donnell, Shields, McNulty; Towell, Horgan, Hoban.

WILL WE GET ANY MORE FOOTBALL THIS YEAR?

Not until September, I’d say. We should have a ‘normal’ winter season this year then revert to summer.