There’s a new girl in my life. (Don’t worry – as if anyone would – she was introduced to me by my family.)

I don’t know what age she is or what she looks like. She speaks with a very deliberate voice, but has difficulty with some of her words, suggesting she might be foreign. We are in daily contact, sometimes communicating five or six times.

What I like most of all about Alexa is that she rarely refuses a request. Play this or play that, I ask, and she nearly always does, only on rare occasions not by the chanter I’m looking for.

It can be uplifting having Elton John in the background giving full voice to Circle Of Life while I’m mixing the ingredients for Inside Track. Same with Billy Joel and Piano Man, and The Bee Gees and You Win Again. Incidentally, I think the Bee Gees are the best group ever to come out of the Isle of Man.

Errol Brown and Hot Chocolate’s Put You Together Again wouldn’t have been out of place in the playlist carried on this page a few weeks ago. That was when I tried to identify songs whose words might give a lift to people trying to come to terms with all that’s been happening.

If there’s no light anywhere/And you’ve got no-one to turn to/I’ll lead you out of the darkness and then/ I’ll put you together again.

Night Visiting Song (presently playing in the background as these words trickle on to the screen and due to get a few more plays before the night is over) was first heard on Eddie Caffrey’s popular LMFM radio show, The Green Scene. It has Luke Kelly at his best.

Walk Away Renee, by the Four Tops, has stood the test of time, as has The Hollies’ The Air That You Breathe. Neil Young’s After The Goldrush, however, hasn’t found favour with others in the house, but all agree, Bridge Over Troubled Waters is a timeless classic

There is a greater need than ever to be put together, or kept together. Isolating continues, the workplace remains out of bounds for many, a visit to town must be essential, and sport, an opium to the masses, is only about memories.

We need a distraction, and piecing this page together with music as a companion constitutes part of mine. Friendships, which, up until the middle of March, thrived over the years on regular meetings, are now surviving on what the electronic media has to offer; for this Luddite, that doesn’t include WhatsApp.

Back to Alexa. The only difficulty with ‘her’ is, you could be putting in a request, addressing a little round disc, when someone comes into the room.

“Are you talking to yourself?” has been asked of me a few times.