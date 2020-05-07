GAELS TALES | Pat Mackin selects his St. Bride's and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

St. Bride’s.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

Playing U13 and the Ranafast Cup final of 1974.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

Team-wise, St. Patrick’s in the ’80s. They beat us twice in the intermediate championship finals of 1980 (replay) and 1984. Opponent, it was Damien Reid.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

The late Paddy Marry. He was a tremendous worker for the club.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

1986 Old Gaels Cup final and intermediate league win.

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

Mattock Rangers in Louth Village in 1986.

MY BRIDE’S XV OF ALL-TIME

Eugene Kirk; Anthony McGuinness, Cillian Kirk, Ollie Devin; Richie Mackin, Kevin Byrne, Ray Kelly; Paddy Fox, Pearse Murphy; Seamus Wynne, Anthony Hoey, Paul Devin; Gay Grehan, Aaron Hoey, Denis McKenna.

YOUR BRIDE’S IN THREE WORDS

The Wee Bride’s/Fight Like Terriers.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

The best moment for Louth was the 2010 Leinster final. As Aaron Hoey said: “It was the best and the worst.”

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

The most skilful player was JP Rooney.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Gerry Farrell; Paddy Mathews, Matt McDermott, Dessie O’Callaghan; John O’Brien, Martin McCann, Ray Finnegan; Ken Reilly, Paddy Keenan; Jimmy McDonnell, Colin Kelly, Eugene Judge; Stefan White, Aaron Hoey, JP Rooney.

