GAELS TALES | Pat Mackin selects his St. Bride's and Louth all-time XVs
Pat Mackin is a well-known St. Bride's clubman and Louth supporter. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CLUB
St. Bride’s.
FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB
Playing U13 and the Ranafast Cup final of 1974.
BIGGEST RIVALRY
Team-wise, St. Patrick’s in the ’80s. They beat us twice in the intermediate championship finals of 1980 (replay) and 1984. Opponent, it was Damien Reid.
BEHIND THE SCENES HERO
The late Paddy Marry. He was a tremendous worker for the club.
MOST MEMORABLE WIN
1986 Old Gaels Cup final and intermediate league win.
WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx
Mattock Rangers in Louth Village in 1986.
MY BRIDE’S XV OF ALL-TIME
Eugene Kirk; Anthony McGuinness, Cillian Kirk, Ollie Devin; Richie Mackin, Kevin Byrne, Ray Kelly; Paddy Fox, Pearse Murphy; Seamus Wynne, Anthony Hoey, Paul Devin; Gay Grehan, Aaron Hoey, Denis McKenna.
YOUR BRIDE’S IN THREE WORDS
The Wee Bride’s/Fight Like Terriers.
BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH
The best moment for Louth was the 2010 Leinster final. As Aaron Hoey said: “It was the best and the worst.”
BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH
The most skilful player was JP Rooney.
YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME
Gerry Farrell; Paddy Mathews, Matt McDermott, Dessie O’Callaghan; John O’Brien, Martin McCann, Ray Finnegan; Ken Reilly, Paddy Keenan; Jimmy McDonnell, Colin Kelly, Eugene Judge; Stefan White, Aaron Hoey, JP Rooney.
