INSIDE TRACK | Best wishes to a Louth GAA legend for a full and speedy recovery

Best wishes for a return to full health are extended to Seán Óg Flood.

The Louth 1957 All-Ireland goalkeeper, who lives in Latton, County Monaghan, and is closely associated with the local O’Rahilly’s club, recently underwent an operation in a Dublin hospital.

The story of Seán’s former club, Dundalk Young Irelands, is to be updated. The first history, penned by Fr John Mulligan, was published in 2004, and the task of covering the narrative since then is in the capable hands of club stalwart and former Louth Co Board secretary, Pat Hamilton.