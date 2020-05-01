Louth GAA club launch great initiative to show appreciation for frontline workers

Louth GAA club Clan na Gael are attempting to garner solidarity among their community’s constituents and show their appreciation for frontline workers by erecting a special board outside their Ecco Road clubrooms.

Following on from their tremendous video containing clips of members encouraging social distancing in April, the club released another promo on Friday in which well-known Clans man Maurice Harrison explained their actions.

“We don’t want to just call them frontline workers, we want to give them their name,” he said.

“Clan na Gael have set-up a wall at the front of our club and we’re inviting people in our community and the surrounding Dundalk area to come along and write down the name of a person who you believe deserves to be on it.

“It can be anybody from a nurse, to a carer, shop worker or just a kind neighbour - anybody who you feel deserves to be on it.

“The smallest gesture is as important as the biggest, it just shows that you care and are committed to help fight this menace we call the coronavirus.”

Clans plan to post videos of members thanking their colleagues working on the frontline.