Louth GAA set for fixtures plan reveal at tonight's conference call County Board meeting

Delegates are tonight expected expected to vote in favour of giving Louth GAA’s fixtures’ committee the power to draw up an alternative schedule for the remainder of the year.

The county’s executive are proposing the introduction of a format which would entail no league promotion or relegation, with the 11 rounds and subsequent semi-finals and finals to be fitted either side of an eight-week window set aside for the club championships.

Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick is hopeful of matches being allowed to resume in July, albeit he concedes that the government’s May 5 announcement on the next stage of the Covid-19 lockdown will shed more light on a potential return.

Furthermore, he concedes that there may have to be regulations introduced which could prevent the fixing of double headers.

On a national front, it’s believed the GAA are pondering the notion of organising an All-Ireland series for early winter, by which stage they would hope to have all domestic club championships played to a conclusion.

Louth County Board’s plan would be to continue with adult league matches at this time.

Fitzpatrick was also expected to get the backing of clubs in regard to requesting the cancellation of this year’s National Football League, with all competitors beginning 2021 in the same division as they started in the early part of spring.

Tonight's meeting is to be held via a conference call.