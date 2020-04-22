Dundalk soccer club team-up with Defy to provide kids with footballs

St. Dominic’s FC are determined to keep their U10 to U13 players playing through the Covid-19 stoppage having generously distributed training balls and drills to each of their budding stars.

The Friary outfit have teamed up with local sportswear manufacturer Defy Sports Apparel, with the company’s chief John Fox kindly providing the footballs.

Club chairman John Derry said: “The teams would normally be training and playing matches at this time of the year, and the club decided to deliver footballs to all their players so they could keep active and practising their skills until football resumes.”

Pictured are John Derry, U12 player Dylan McElroy and Pairic Browne, club coach.