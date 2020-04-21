Dundalk man begins online fitness classes for children

Local athlete Niall Fergus has started a novel pair of online fitness classes for children two times per week.

The runner’s Home Superstars’ virtual series takes place on Wednesdays (12pm) and Saturdays (10:15am) and replaces contact sessions.

Fergus and his colleagues oversee classes of just three at a time with those who have enrolled coming from Dundalk, Drogheda, Dublin and even Donegal.

The project is in its fourth week and entails a different weekly theme, with colouring competitions also included.

Fergus said: “In the class itself the kids are having lots of fun and they are moving and doing lots of physical activity. It’s not boring and to keep it this way we get them using their imagination and while moving they are learning many new skills too.

“The classes last 30 minutes and are for all kids we coach between two and seven years old, but if a child is eight and wants to join in, it’s no problem!

“It can be a family activity where everyone joins in and has some fun, so spread the word if you have friends or cousins in Galway or Cork, etc.

“They can contact me (nfergus@miniathletics.com or 0861542192) or visit www.miniathletics.com.”