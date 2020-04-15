FANZONE | Gerry Curtis picks his all-time Dundalk FC XI, best players and greatest memories

HOW LONG ARE YOU A FAN?

Since 1953. My first game, against Transport, we won it, but I can’t remember the score.

FIRST MEMORY OF ORIEL PARK

My first memory really didn’t take place at Oriel Park. It was winning the Cup at Dalymount Park in 1958. It’s the greatest memory of all. Hubie Gannon scored the winner.

STAND OR SHED?

I’m a stand man.

CUP OR LEAGUE?

League, by a mile. You’ve to win the league over a longer period.

FAVOURITE PRESENT PLAYER?

Chris Shields.

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE?

Jimmy Hasty.

BIGGEST RIVALRY?

Biggest rivalry is Rovers; has to be. It always brings the worst out in us.

OPPOSITION I’VE A SOFT SPOT FOR?

Derry City.

GAME OF THE KENNY ERA?

I’ve two and I’m torn between them. BATE is one, but I think I’ll have to go for the winning of the league in 2014, against Cork. It started the golden run; an incredible night. I think I’d have to go with that one.

GAME OF THE MCLAUGHLIN ERA?

Celtic in Parkhead; beaten 3-2. I was over at it. Mick Lawlor chipping into the goal from the halfway line...

2019 IN A SENTENCE

Winning the league against Rovers at Oriel Park.

ALL-TIME DUNDALK XI?

Alan O’Neill; Seán Gannon, Tommy McConville, Paddy Dunning, Martin Lawlor; Kevin Murray, Stephen O’Donnell/Chris Shields, Richie Towell; Daryl Horgan, Jimmy Hasty, Tony Kavanagh.

WILL WE GET ANY MORE FOOTBALL THIS YEAR?

I think we might be lucky to get it by mid-July. I can’t see much before then.