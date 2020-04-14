Louth's Leinster Championship and Nicky Rackard Cup games postponed further

The All-Ireland hurling and football championships have been postponed to July at the earliest by the GAA in light of the extension to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Croke Park chiefs have also confirmed their intention to play the remaining National League matches which hold a bearing on placings for next year's divisions.

Meanwhile, all GAA activity has been banned until May 5 at the earliest.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the GAA said: "The senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available.

"However, it is the Association’s view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

"When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games. The Association also intends to complete the Allianz Leagues, or at least those games that have a bearing on next year's divisions, where possible.

"A Special Congress, to be held remotely, will take place this Friday to propose decision-making flexibility to allow us vary competition structures, if required, in advance of resuming games.

"In keeping with the approach of the Association since the start of this crisis, all of our decisions will be based on the advice of the medical professionals and the government.

"Finally, the GAA would again like to thank our members and units for their support at this time and for continuing to adhere to the government guidelines."