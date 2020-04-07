Possible GAA financial 'disaster' could affect Louth's stadium project

Louth’s Central Council delegate Pat Toner says it would be a financial “disaster” for the GAA if they couldn’t get the championships played this year.

And the Dowdallshill clubman reckons the Wee County’s stadium development in Dundalk could suffer as a consequence of any hit to Croke Park funds.

County chairpersons, including Louth’s Peter Fitzpatrick, are in regular contact as the GAA attempts to sort out a calendar amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If they don’t get the championship run, there’ll be no money coming in and then no money to pay back out to counties and clubs,” Toner told The Democrat. “It’d be a disaster. Any clubs starting a development would be told not to go ahead with it and we’ll probably suffer here.

“If they don’t run a championship and the money doesn’t come in, there’s going to be no money to pay out. That’s basically it.”

The former Louth secretary also believes the Tailteann Cup - the newly introduced second-tier All-Ireland - is in jeopardy the longer the stoppage ensues.

“The later we get playing, the more doubtful it is that the Tailteann Cup will be run-off this year,” he added.

“The word is that some of the bigger counties want to complete the leagues, but I don’t know when they’ll get them completed.”