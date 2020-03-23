Dundalk Golf Club cancel competitive fixtures, but casual play will continue

Competitive golf has been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the bar, restaurant and office are all closed.

Casual golf is still permitted for the moment on condition that all golfers playing the course are registered on the BRS System prior to teeing-off and maintain social distancing of 2m (6ft) at all times. Registration is essential for the club to maintain its traceability obligations so every round, even if it is only a few holes, must be logged on the BRS System. Players should contact the Pro Shop if they have any issues with registering.

Spending time outdoors and walking is good for a person’s health and we are fortunate that golf is one of the few pastimes that can still be enjoyed at this time. However, players must adhere to the registration and social distancing conditions in order for this to continue.

Ciarán Traynor (6) shot an excellent score of 41pts in the first 18 hole competition of the year which took place last Sunday week. Hopefully, it won’t be the last one of 2020! He won on countback from Conor Rafferty (20), Patsy Cole (19) and Kenneth Cairns (13). Rafferty took the Category Three prize on countback from Cole with Cairns claiming Category Two, while Liam McGailey (10) beat Kevin Redmond on countback to Category One.

Tuesday, March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day Team of Two – Mixed Pairs: Denise Morrison (38) & John Morrison (18) 46pts, Joyce Burbage (23) & Vincent Conlon (9) 45pts. Ladies Pairs: Ann King (21) & Bernadette Kearney (36) 39pts. Gents Pairs: Michael Browne (20) & Mark Browne 52pts. Kevin Carthy (17) & Ciarán Dunne (12) 50pts.

Sunday, March 15 - Men’s Singles Stableford Turkey Competition – Overall: Ciarán Traynor (6) 41/22pts. Category One (0–12): Liam McGailey (10) 40/21/14/8pts, Kevin Redmond (11) 40pts*. Category Two (12–16): Kenneth Cairns (13) 41pts, Fergal McKenna (16) 38/19pts. Category Three (17+): Conor Rafferty (20) 41/21pts, Patsy Cole (19) 41pts. Juvenile: Conall Mullins (16) 41pts. *Point deducted for each previous prize won in the Turkey series.