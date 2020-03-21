Louth star hits two goals Down Under to help Fremantle to AFLW semi-final win

Louth's 2019 All-Ireland JFC winning captain Kate Flood scored two goals as her side, Fremantle, advanced in the AFLW finals' series this morning.

The St. Patrick's clubwoman was influential as Freo devoured Gold Coast 80-10, setting up a preliminary decider against Melbourne next week.

Floody crumbs and snaps through her first of the day!

⚓️ 23 ☀️ 8

The league's last two regular season rounds were scrapped amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and replaced with a new three-week finals series, which Freo now remain involved in.

In the Dockers' match report, Flood is said to have been part of a "lively forward group" which "all got among the action".