New GAA President to meet Louth GAA chiefs over stadium in Dundalk

GAA President-elect Larry McCarthy is to visit Louth in the coming weeks for discussions in relation to the new stadium in Dundalk.

The Corkman, who lives in New York, will succeed outgoing Uachtaran John Horan from 2021 having fended off the competition of role rivals, including Armagh’s Jarlath Burns, at Croke Park on Friday night.

McCarthy met with members of Louth GAA’s delegation on Saturday, with county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick among them, and was even pictured purchasing a ticket for the double house draw which is the chief fundraiser in aid of the Inner Relief Road development.

“Larry’s very approachable and is no problem to deal with,” Fitzpatrick told The Democrat.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll be getting him to come down and meet us in Louth where we’ll put our case forward.

“He came to a Louth match in Drogheda recently where we’d a good chat with him and we’d another discussion with him on Saturday where we spoke about our new stadium and the draw, and he’s fully behind us on it.

“He’s fully aware of the project and he’s going to support it.”