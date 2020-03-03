'Promotion, we're not going to settle for anything less' - Redeemer boss previews NEFL season

While Redeemer Celtic are aiming for promotion, boss Wayne Conroy wants the Division One league title this season.

The former Bellurgan United and Glenmuir manager, who previously tasted league success with Rangers, reckons he’s assembled a stronger squad than last year, when the Gorman Park club reached safety in spite of a difficult overall campaign.

Fra Trimble, who overseen Redeemer’s Summer League title victory in 2019, has joined Conroy’s coaching team, which will also feature John Carr.

“Promotion, we’re not going to settle for anything less,” Conroy told The Democrat.

“Our aim is to get promoted and I’d personally like to win the league, though I’d take promotion any day.

“I was looking at the league the other day and there are a lot of good teams there. Ardee, Square, Kingscourt… and Chord did very well last year and have a very strong team. It’s going to be a hard league, with Enfield and Albion still there too, but we have to aim for promotion.

“Last season was a disappointment, but the main thing was to stay in the division after getting back up, so this year we have to aim to get up.”

Seán Bailey is back to provide goals, with Woicheck Gladysz and Barry Carr other forward options, while Ruairí Cooney and Shane Taffee have joined, the latter from Glenmuir. Conroy also expects Dean Sheil’s comeback to have a strong effect on a panel which contains experience in the form of Ray McCann, Stephen Begley and Andy McDermott.

However, with established team members, such as Kevin McCormack and Mark Lee, still tender in years, Conroy predicts a youthful streak to this season’s line-ups.

“We’ve a very young team this year, a few more U19s have come in from last year,” the manager added.

“Some of them would have played towards the end of last season, but they’re in from the start now, the likes of Kian McEvoy, Paddy O’Connell and Seán Quigley. The majority of them have come up from last year’s Summer League winning team.

“They did well last year and we’d be hoping they can continue that on.”