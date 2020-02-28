Former League of Ireland boss joins Dundalk FC in backroom capacity

Former Wexford Youths and Galway United manager Shane Keegan has joined Dundalk FC as opposition analyst.

The Laois native replaces Stephen O’Donnell, who left the role to assume the position of St. Patrick’s Athletic head coach late last year.

Keegan, who has a vast knowledge of League of Ireland football, has experience of both the Premier and First Divisions and is a respected commentator on Irish football through his work with Newstalk’s Off The Ball and previously The Times Ireland.

His capture adds another impressive layer to Perth’s backroom team, which already includes assistant manager Ruaidhri Higgins and first-team coach John Gill.

Keegan led Wexford to top-flight promotion for the first time in the club’s history in 2015.