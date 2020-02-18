GROUP F | Bride's fly in Kevin's duel as Dreadnots overcome Barrs in Sheelan Cup

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group F

Dreadnots 2-14 Naomh Fionnbarra 2-3

Dreadnots bounced back from the midweek defeat at the hands of St. Bride’s to score their first win of the new season at home to Naomh Fionnbarra on Saturday evening.

Played in extremely wet conditions in Clogherhead, credit must go to both teams who served up a committed display. Once again the Barrs side, shorn of a number of regulars and despite their best efforts, were unable to prevent a second successive defeat after going down to the Kevin’s in midweek.

Naomh Fionnbarra: James Luckie; Ciarán Boyle, Paddy McGrane, Josh Crosbie; Michael McArdle, Hugh McGrane, Niall Woods; Darren McConnon, Daithi Woods; Máirtín Murphy, Conor Osborne, Ciarán Markey; Adam Hanratty, Gary Matthews, Kalum Regan

Subs: Padraig Butterly, Nicholas Butterly, Colum Kierans

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley)

St. Kevin's 1-8 St. Bride's 1-17

St. Bride’s are top of Group F of the Paddy Sheelan Cup with maximum points after two outings.

After defeating Dreadnots by a point, the Knockbridge outfit continued their winning start with a nine-point win over St. Kevin’s at Philipstown on Sunday morning.

Despite the poor conditions, Bride’s kicked some good points in the first half with efforts from Neil Thornton, Seán Marry and Kevin Hearty helping them to lead by 0-10 to 0-4.

Cian Callan, Seán Meade and James Harper replied for Kevin’s, who will be disappointed with a number of missed chances.

It was a much closer affair in the second half, but Bride’s were always in charge and a goal from Thornton ensured they held out for a comfortable win despite the fact that Callan found the net for Kevin’s.

St. Kevin’s: Caolan McMullen; Patrick Duff, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullen; Dylan Maher, Enda McKenna, James Harper (0-1); Evan Maher, Lee Crosbie (0-3); TJ Doheny, Shane Meade (0-1), Patrick Clarke; Cian Callan (1-3), Eoin McKenna, Liam Boylan

St. Bride’s: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Ryan Murnaghan; Daniel McArdle, James Costello, Conor Deane (0-3); Gareth Hall, Patrick Reilly (0-1); Kevin Hearty (0-3), Neil Thornton (1-3), Emmet Kirk (0-1); Seán Marry (0-4), Conaill Devin (0-2), Niall Brennan

Subs: James Searson, Cathal McElroy, Ciarán Brennan

Referee: Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s)

OTHER RESULTS: St. Kevin's 3-8 Naomh Fionnbarra 0-3; Dreadnots 1-13 St. Bride's 3-9