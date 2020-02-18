GROUP D | Two wins for Blues as Fechin's stand above O'Connell's and Clans in Sheelan Cup

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group D

St. Fechin's 0-11 Newtown Blues 2-11

This clash of the county senior champions and the newly promoted Division One team was always going to be a challenge for the home side, while Storm Dennis also provided some stiff opposition for both sides.

St. Fechin’s, who had the wind advantage in the first half, opened the scoring with two points from play scored by Seán Kerrisk and Brian Devlin. Blues responded in the sixth minute with a point from Ross Nally. Again Fechin’s hit back with a brace of points from Kerrisk and midfielder Pauric O’Donohoe.

Blues only managed two more points in the first half and Fechin’s another five, three from Joe Corrigan and two from Niall Devlin, as the hosts went in at the break leading by 0-9 to 0-3.

But Blues took firm control of the second half, making more use of the wind, clocking up an impressive 2-8 with Declan McNamara and Rob Carr hitting the net. Fechin’s, who could only answer with two more points, made a number of substitutions in the second half, but the fresh legs were unable to stop Blues. Despite a number of good saves from goalkeeper Niall McDonnell, the goals were the difference.

St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell; Cian Gorman, David Collier, Danny Burnell; Paul McEvoy, Harry Haughney, Alex Smith; Pauric O’Donohue (0-1), Joe Corrigan (0-4); Eoghan Ryan, Niall Devlin (0-2), Brian Devlin (0-1); Adam O’Neill (0-1), Cathal Doherty, Seán Kerrisk (0-2)

Subs: Sam Kirwan, Nick Smith, Evan Kelly, Dan McCabe, Eoin Hackett

Newtown Blues: Ronan Brown; Alan Connor, Kevin Carr, Paul Moore; Dáire Nally (0-1), Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, John Connolly; Chris Reid, John Kermode; Ian Connor (0-1), Conor Branigan, Conor Moore; Johnny McDonnell, Ross Nally (0-7), Declan McNamara (1-0)

Sub: Rob Carr (1-2)

Referee: Kevin Levins (Hunterstown)

St. Fechin's 4-20 O'Connell's 0-8

St. Fechin’s got their season underway with a big win over O’Connell’s in Beaulieu on Thursday night.

Paul McEvoy got the scoring going with a point for the home side and Paul McKeever replied with a point for the visitors. St. Fechin’s landed the next two points from Niall Devlin and Danny Burnell, but a Dean Corrigan point reduced the margin to one.

The home side got their first goal of the game from Adam O’Neill to leave the score 1-3 to 0-2. A point from Jackie Agnew for the Bellingham men was quickly answered with four in a row from the home team three from the boot of O’Neill and the other from Seán Kerrisk.

A point from a free from McKeever got his side their fourth score of the half, but Fechin’s replied with two more goals and three points, the goals coming from Cathal Doherty and Devlin.

The visitors got the last point of the half from Agnew to leave the score at the break 3-10 to 0-5. There was no let-up from the home side after the break and they landed the first four points of the second half.

Another free from McKeever for the O’Connells kept his side going but the Beaulieu team added another 1-2 to their tally with Devlin getting his second goal of the game to keep them ahead 4-16 to 0-6.

With the result never in doubt the visitors got two more points, both frees, from McKeever while the home team landed another four points to run out convincing winners with a scoreline of 4-20 to 0-8.

St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell; Cian Gorman, Donal Ryan, Danny Burnell (0-2); Paul McEvoy (0-1), Harry Haughney, Matthew Flanagan; Pauric O’Donohue, Jamie McDonnell (0-1); Ryan Walsh, Niall Devlin (2-2), Joe Corrigan (0-4); Adam O’Neill (1-5), Cathal Doherty (1-1), Seán Kerrisk (0-4)

O’Connell’s: Stuart Reynolds; Liam Kiernan, Seán Cairns, Micheal Cairns; Stuart Osborne, Andrew Sharkey, Jackie Agnew (0-2); Ciarán O’Brien, Conor Kiernan; Cian O’Dwyer, Paul McKeever (0-5), Dean Corrigan (0-1); Jamie Murphy, Conor Culligan, Stefan O’Hanrahan

Sub: Keith Woods

OTHER RESULT: Newtown Blues 2-9 Clan na Gael 0-7