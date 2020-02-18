GROUP B | O'Raghallaigh's pip Mochta's and Roche, who overcame Sean O'Mahony's

Paddy Sheelan Cup Group B

O'Raghallaigh's 1-15 Roche Emmets 0-13

Ben Rogan's second half goal helped O'Raghallaigh's edge Monday night's Sheelan Cup in Darver.

Roche battled gamely and endured a second half spell with just 13 players as the winners made good use of the wind advantage in their favour with Ruairi Moore, Rogan and Barry Flanagan chipping in with points.

The game was level, 0-7 apiece, at the interval with Barry O'Hare and Dan O'Connell on the scoresheet for Emmets.

Roche Emmets: Jamie O'Hare; Andrew Carroll, Peter Lynch, Joe Bishop; Caoimhín Reilly, Liam Dawe, James McDonnell; Mark Reynolds, Eugene Murray; Shane Byrne, David O'Connell, Adam Fee; Enda Murphy, Dan O'Connell, Barry O'Hare

Subs: Ryan Watters, David Quigley, Harry O'Connell, Dermot Carthy, Evin Quigley

Referee: DJ McArdle (St. Bride's)

O'Raghallaigh's 2-14 St. Mochta's 3-9

O’Raghallaigh’s claimed victory in this Paddy Sheelan Group B encounter in Darver on Friday night thanks largely to a strong second half display.

The Drogheda men found themselves two points down at the break, but rallied in the second period to secure a two-point victory.

Mochta’s made a bright start to the contest and a goal from full-forward Danny Kindlon saw them go into the interval with a 1-8 to 0-7 advantage.

However, The Hoops had the better of the second and grabbed two goals to give themselves a narrow win.

Craig Lennon and Cormac Smyth found the net for Mochta’s after the break.

St. Mochta’s: Jason Callan; Thomas Kindlon, David Lennon, Paddy Duffy; Ben Goss, Liam Lawlor, Conor Garland; Eamonn O’Neill, Barry Mulholland (0-1); Craig Lennon (1-0), Brendan Duff (0-1), Liam Kindlon (0-1); Andrew English, Danny Kindlon (1-4), Cormac Smyth (1-1)

Subs: Paul Tierney (0-1), Shane Kieran, Stephen Rooney

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)

Roche Emmets 0-15 Sean O'Mahony's 1-9

Junior champions Roche Emmets made a successful step up to the Paddy Sheelan Cup when they defeated Sean O’Mahony’s in Darver on Friday night.

Barry O’Hare emerged as the scorer-in-chief, finishing with eight points to see Roche across the line.

The corner-forward was prominent in an opening half that ended with the Faughart side leading by 0-10 to 1-6, with Shane Kerrigan’s goal helping to keep O’Mahony’s in contention.

The scoring rate dropped considerably in the second period, but it was Roche who managed to stay on top, with late points by Cathal Byrne, O’Hare and Dan O’Connell key to the triumph.

John O’Brien made a second half return for O’Mahony’s, who subsequently lost Shane Brennan to injury.

Roche Emmets: Evin Quigley; Joe Bishop, David Quigley, Dermot Carthy; Caoimhín Reilly, Enda Murphy, Adam Fee; Mark Reynolds, Liam Dawe; Liam Carthy (0-1), David O’Connell, Cathal Byrne (0-2); Seán Dawe (0-1), Dan O’Connell (0-2), Barry O’Hare (0-8)

Sub: Eugene Murray (0-1), Harry O’Connell, Ryan Watters, Tom Quigley

Referee: Patsy Connolly (St. Mochta’s)