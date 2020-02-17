Impressive Louth minors overcome Kilkenny in Leinster opener

Leinster LGFA MFC

Louth 12-19 Kilkenny 0-4

It was all too easy for Louth as they got their Leinster minor championship campaign off to a winning start, courtesy of a facile triumph against Kilkenny at wet and windy Cooley on Saturday afternoon.

After Roisin Maguire scored the first of the home side’s dozen goals within seconds of the throw-in, Louth cruised to victory, scoring at will in building a 7-17 to 0-0 interval lead.

The second half followed a similar pattern, despite wholesale changes by The Wee County at the break.

Louth included 10 of the team that began last year’s All-Ireland U16 final against Sligo, with another starter that day, Ellen McBride, one of 15 changes made by the management team of Martin Duffy, Orla Briscoe, Brian Brady, Patricia Johnston, Gerard Roe and Deirdre O’Reilly at the interval.

Louth’s next outing in their bid for Leinster glory takes them to Westmeath on Saturday, March 16.

Louth: Rebecca Lambe Fagan (Dowdallshill); Amy Farrell (Glyde Rangers), Caitlin O’Reilly (Oliver Plunkett’s), Sinead Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets); Eimear Kindlon (Glyde Rangers), Ciara Quinn (Cooley Kickhams), Louise Johnston (O’Raghallaigh’s); Sophie Turley (Naomh Fionnbarra), Mia Duffy (Ardee St. Mary’s; 1-3); Ava Briscoe (St. Fechin’s; 0-1), Rachel Leonard (Glen Emmets; 1-2), Ellen Carolan (Ardee St. Mary’s); Sarah Gilmore (Westerns; 0-2), Seona Halligan (Roche Emmets; 1-5), Roisin Maguire (St. Kevin’s; 4-4)

Subs: Trinity Larkin (Cooley Kickhams), Holly O’Donoghue (Geraldines), Orlagh McGuigan (Cooley Kickhams), Katie McArdle (Naomh Fionnbarra), Nora Conathy (Oliver Plunkett’s), R Kampes (Kilkerley Emmets), Shauna Lennon (St. Mochta’s), Sarah Morgan (Geraldines), Kodie McEneaney (St. Bride’s; 1-0), Abbie Sheridan (Hunterstown Rovers), Roisin Crowe (Newtown Blues; 0-1), Katie Conlon (St. Patrick’s; 1-0), Ellen McBride (St. Bride’s; 3-0), Rebecca Mooney (Geraldines; 1-0), Emily Johnston (O'Raghallaigh’s)