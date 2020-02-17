Pat Curran, Tadhg O’Sullivan, Andrew Shekleton and Seamus Kelly prevail at Dundalk Golf Club

Storm Dennis ensured there were tricky condition to test the field in last Sunday’s Four Man 14 Hole Scramble and in the end it was the experienced quartet of Pat Curran (14), Tadhg O’Sullivan (22), Andrew Shekleton (14) and Seamus Kelly (18) that prevailed.

The winners had just 0.3 of a shot to spare over the runners-up who were a formidable outfit themselves with two five handicappers in Conor McCaughey and Colin Roche as well as Martin Cairns (16) and Adrian Kenny (18).

The 14 hole course did not include the third, fourth, 15th and 16th holes so after opening with two pars, the winners moved the par three fifth were Shekleton’s tee-shot set up their first birdie of the round.

His tee-shot at the next, the par five sixth, also proved decisive in setting up another birdie and they then parred the next three holes to turn for home in 26.

It was O’Sullivan’s drive at the par five 10th that laid the foundation for their third birdie of the round and at the index one par four 11th it was off Curran’s drive that they delivered the fourth and final birdie of their round.

They then successfully negotiated the final five holes without dropping a shot to finish with a gross score of 52 which became a nett 43.5 after their team handicap of 8.5 was deducted. A previous success over the winter by Pat Curran saw 0.3 added to their score to leave them on 43.8, but it was still enough to deny McCaughey and his team-mates who finished on 44.1 after their various deductions.

The Captains’ Drive-In will take place this Sunday, February 23, at 1pm. There will be a 14 Hole Champagne Team of Four competition for the men in the morning with a shotgun start at 9.30am and the Drive-In will be followed by a Mixed Foursomes competition with a shotgun start at 1.16pm. Music and entertainment will be provided in the evening in the Clubhouse. To assist the Restaurant on the day it is recommended that players book in advance if dining after golf.

