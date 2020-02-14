Strong Louth minors to begin bid for Leinster LGFA glory

Louth open up their Leinster minor championship campaign on Saturday with a home game against Kilkenny, with the venue and throw-in time to be confirmed.

The Wee County girls are likely to be backboned by a number of last year’s panel, including senior team members Ciara Quinn and Kodie McEneaney, along with Katie McArdle, Róisín Crowe, Kayla Byrne, Sarah Morgan and Rebecca Mooney.

This group has been infused strongly by the 2019 All-Ireland winning U16 team, including captain Cáitlin O’Reilly, Rebecca Lambe Fagan, Mia Duffy, Sophie Turley, Rachel Leonard, Ava Briscoe, Seona Halligan and Róisín Maguire.

Along with that, last year’s U16 management team, boss Martin Duffy, Gerry Roe, Brian Brady, Deirdre O’Reilly, Patricia Johnson and Orla Briscoe, have moved up to the minor side.

The panel has been training together since December at the Louth Centre of Excellence and have played a number of challenge games, against Armagh, Down and Monaghan, where they have turned in impressive performances, leaving confidence of a winning start high ahead of The Noresiders’ visit.

See the Louth LGFA social media pages for confirmation of the fixture and let’s hope the girls get a good support out on Saturday.