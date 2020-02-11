TEAM-MATES | Georgie Kelly spills the beans on his Dundalk FC colleagues

BEST TRAINER?

Chris Shields. Best five-a-side player I’ve ever seen!

WORST TRAINER?

I’m not far away to be honest. But I’ll say Dan Cleary. He does just be cruising around at his leisure.

BIGGEST MOANER?

I’ll say Shieldsy. Since he’s become a dad he’s got awful cranky...

MOST INTELLIGENT?

Greg Sloggett.

BEST DRESSED?

I’ll say Boyler (Andy Boyle). He gives it loads every day so I’ll give him this one.

WORST DRESSED?

Gary Rogers. Different age demographic!

THE DJ?

Dan Cleary. Shocking taste in music.

BEST DANCER?

Pat Hoban. No-one else comes close.

JOKER?

Mounts (John Mountney). If anything ever happens, he’s always involved.

VAINEST?

Dane Massey, loves himself!

FUTURE MANAGER?

Fats (Patrick McEleney).

FUTURE MILLIONAIRE?

Aaron McCarey.

LONGEST IN THE SHOWER?

Ganno (Seán Gannon). He’s the worst!

WHICH TEAM-MATE WOULD BE OF MOST USE TO YOU ON A DESERT ISLAND?

Pat (Hoban). He’d be ideal for catching food, chopping, etc.