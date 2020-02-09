OFF | Louth GAA club games postponed

Louth GAA
All of this morning's Paddy Sheelan Cup and Kevin Mullen Shield fixtures have been called off due to the weather.
It's hoped they will be played on Tuesday night, conditions dependent.
A pitch inspection has taken place in Drogheda ahead of Louth's National Football League game against Offaly - which could still go ahead.
