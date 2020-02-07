Match officials revealed for Dundalk FC's President's Cup clash with Shamrock Rovers

Mayo's Damien MacGraith will take charge of Sunday's President's Cup clash of Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

He will be assisted by Darren Carey and Shane O'Brien, with Seán Grant acting as the fourth official.

Sunday's game kicks-off at 3pm, while in the event of the scores being level after 90 minutes of play, the outcome of the match will be decided by a penalty shoot-out. Each team can make a maximum of six substitutions.

Tickets remain on sale for the top two's affair. Stand tickets - adult: €15; concession: €10; juveniles: €5. Ground - general: €10; juveniles: €5.