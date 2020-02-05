Louth Schools soundly beaten in Leinster A Colleges Championship quarter-final

Leinster A Colleges Championship

Louth Schools 1-6 Rochfordbridge 4-11

Louth Schools’ bid for Br Bosco Cup glory was ended by Rochfordbridge in Darver on Wednesday night.

The Wee County combination looked good for two-thirds of the affair, competing strongly with their Westmeath opponents, but a strong finish by Luke Dempsey’s side, which saw them register 3-4 to no-reply over the final quarter, decided proceedings.

Naomh Máirtín and St. Joseph’s CBS player Seán Healy was Louth’s best player on the night, his wonderful run and finish to the net giving the hosts the lead for the first time.

And Louth continued to lead until seconds before half-time when Rochfordbridge won and scored a penalty.

Trailing 1-5 to 1-3 at the interval, Carl Gillespie and Oisín McKenna converted to level the affair and while the winners went two in front once more, Ardee man Gillespie reduced the margin to the minimum.

HT - Louth Schools 1-3 Rochfordbridge 1-5. Mick from Westmeath letting us know it’s half-time. pic.twitter.com/4LRKkoaQUp — Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) February 5, 2020

Though Louth lost both their discipline and composure thereafter, closing the match with only 13 players, as an impressive Roch’ crew put them to the sword.

Louth Schools: Niall Brady; Jay Crawley, Peter Lynch, Bobby Butterly; Páraic McKenny, James McDonnell, Ronan McBride; Tiernan Corrigan, Evan Maher; Tom Jackson, Seán Healy (1-2), Jonathan Commins; James McWeeney, Carl Gillespie (0-3, one free), Tom Gray

Subs: Oisín McKenna (0-1), MJ Hanlon, Keane Sands, Aaron Carolan, Owen Ryan