Ardee, Dominic's, Rock and Glenmuir remain in Dundalk U19 League title contention

Quay Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 2

A last-gasp winner denied Bellurgan United a deserved share of the spoils after coming from two goals down in a very enjoyable contest at Clancy Park.

Quay roared into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes. A left-wing cross from Francis Quigley found an unmarked Taylor Murphy at the far post and he tapped home for his fourth goal of the season, with five minutes played.

Caoimhín Dignam’s brilliant right-flank cross was powered in by Quigley to double Quay’s advantage.

Gradually, Bellurgan steadied their ship and were rewarded in the 35th minute when great close control from Fintan Scott allowed him time to smash in a wicked shot via the underside of the crossbar, past Cillian Rice, to make it 2-1.

A minute before half-time, Callum McGee fired a free-kick through the Quay wall to level the match.

Bellurgan controlled the game in the second half and looked as if they would come away with all three points when Quay had two players dismissed by referee Brian Murphy in the last 10 minutes.

With the match still level in the fifth minute of added time, a long ball into the Bellurgan half saw the visitors’ ’keeper collide with his centre-back, leaving Joe Gorman with a simple task to score the winning goal.



St. Dominic’s 5 Quay Celtic 1

St. Dominic’s moved into second spot in the league table, with this convincing win over Quay Celtic on Saturday, a point behind leaders Ardee Celtic.

Playing against a strong breeze, Saints dominated the first half, but it took until the 31st minute before Brian Brady put them ahead with a low strike from outside the box.

Three minutes later his brother, Fintan, doubled the Friary men’s lead with a well taken goal. Right on the brink of half-time Fintan struck again, his shot taking a wicked deflection to send the home side in with a 3-0 interval lead.

In the 67th minute Fintan Brady completed his hat-trick to put Doms 4-0 ahead.

Ten minutes from time Kyle Smith notched number five with his maiden goal of the season.

Danny Byrne, with a powerful header, pulled a goal back for Quay in the 90th minute and almost scored again with a similar strike only to see the ’keeper fingertip his effort onto the crossbar before collecting the rebound.

It was a very good day for Doms manager Brian Brady, his son’s goals sending them right in to contention for the title.

The loss of Taylor Murphy, through suspension, was a hard blow for the Quay management duo Johnny Winters and Matt McArdle, having to contend without their top-scorer.



Bellurgan 2 Glenmuir 4

Glenmuir picked up their second victory of the season with a 4-2 away win over basement side Bellurgan, thanks to Mark Agnew and Victo Ihemeje each scoring a brace of goals.

Seán Dawe and Aaron Mills replied for Bellurgan with their first goals of the campaign.

The Glens, with a big backlog of games, could still capture the title as one of those games is against Ardee Celtic in the final fixture. So far Ardee have dropped four points, while the Glens have dropped three.

Termonfeckin 3 Rock Celtic 4

A great comeback by Rock Celtic saw them overturn a 3-1 deficit to emerge 4-3 victors against Termonfeckin. Two goals by Conor Brennan and a further score by Adam Kirwin had the home side in total command when leading 3-1, but the visitors struck back to grab three precious points to go joint-second with St. Domnic’s, who are a point behind leaders Ardee Celtic. Paddy Nicholson, with a brace, along with Oran O'Hanlon and Ronan Sands got Rock’s scores.



- Carrick Rovers’ game with Bellurgan was called off earlier due to a bereavement connected to the Carrick club.

Top-scorers

Fintan Brady St. Dominic’s 6

Michal Swostakowski Ardee 5

Paddy Nicholson Rock Celtic 5

Oran O’Hanlon Ardee Celtic 4

Victor Ihemeje Glenmuir 4

Taylor Murphy Quay Celtic 4

Keith McCloskey Ardee Celtic 4

Jack Barron St. Dominic’s 3

Cillian Duffy Rock Celtic 3

Ronan Sands Rock Celtic 3

Conor Brennan Termon 3

Ewan McEnteggart Dominic’s 3

Mark Agnew Glenmuir 3

Joe Gorman Quay Celtic 3