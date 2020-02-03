Michael Carr, Pat Donaghy, Gerry Murray and Seán McGeough prevail at Dundalk Golf Club

The team of Michael Carr (14), Pat Donaghy (13), Gerry Murray (9) and Seán McGeough (17) prevailed in Sunday’s Four Person Champagne Team event as they won by two points from the quartet of Pat McEntaggart (14), Andrew Cumiskey (13), Joe Garvey (19) and Mark Cumiskey (7).

Both teams got off to a good start by taking six points from the first hole with Donaghy and Murray parring for the winners, while McEntaggart and Garvey parred for the runners-up.

Both teams picked up 18pts over the next four holes with the highlight being Mark Cumiskey’s eagle three for four points on the par five sixth.

Both did well over the next four holes from the eighth to the 11th with the winners taking 25pts around the turn, while the runners-up gained 23pts.

Donaghy and McGeough delivered six points on eighth with three-point pars while Carr’s birdie two and McGeough’s par yielded seven points at the ninth. A three-point birdie from Murray and a three-point par from McGeough saw them take six points on the par five 10th before three-point pars from Carr and Murray on the 11th added another six points to their total and brought them to 49pts with five holes to go.

They covered those five holes in 22pts with three four-pointers at the 13th, 14th and 17th sandwiched by five-point returns from the 12th and 18th.

That left them on 71pts and their nearest challengers just came up short in their attempt to pip them.

After claiming four points at the eighth they registered a six-point return at the ninth, thanks to three-point pars from McEnteggart and Garvey, before earning a seven point return at the long 10th where Garvey birdied for four points and Andrew Cumiskey birdied for three points.

Garvey and Mark Cumiskey then parred the 11th for another six points to leave them on 47pts with five holes to go.

They too had a five-point return from the par five 12th, but, although they produced eight pars over the final four holes, they only accumulated two points for four of them and three points for the other four to finish on 70pts and this was reduced to 69pts when they had 1pt deducted for previous winter successes by the Cumiskeys.

Best wishes to Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy who are in action in sunnier climates this week. Rafferty is currently in South Africa with the GUI national squad for this week’s African Amateur at Leopard Creek and next week’s South African Stroke Play in Randpark, while Murphy is in Portugal with Maynooth University for the fourth round of the R&A Student Series.

Sunday, February 2 – Four Person 14 Hole Champagne Team: 71pts - Michael Carr (14), Pat Donaghy (13), Gerry Murray (9), Seán McGeough (17). 69pts* - Pat McEntaggart (14), Andrew Cumiskey (13), Joe Garvey (19), Mark Cumiskey (7).