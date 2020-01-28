Louth star Daniel Corcoran could have 21 reasons to celebrate if DCU win the Sigerson Cup

The problem is simple for Louth’s Actuarial Maths student, Daniel Corcoran: Solve the Carlow IT equation and he’ll earn bonus marks, in the form of a Sigerson Cup medal.

Geraldines’ highly-rated youngster will line-out at corner-back for DCU in Wednesday’s senior colleges’ final in Dublin aiming to help the Northside outfit claim competition glory for the first time since 2015.

Corcoran, who celebrates his 20th birthday on the day of the decider, has been a mainstay at left corner-back, as DCU saw off Garda College and Queen’s University before demolishing cross-city rivals UCD, who scored just three points, in last Wednesday’s semi-final.

“I’m not feeling too much pressure,” Corcoran told The Democrat ahead of tomorrow’s showdown.

“The level you’re playing at, the Sigerson level, is brilliant. You’re playing against some of the top, young players in the country and it’s a really good experience, to be able to bring that back into Louth.

“And the competition moves fairly quickly. The first round was played on a Sunday, the second round on the following Sunday and the semi-final on the Wednesday, so there’s not a whole lot of time for training even. You’re just playing games, which is great as well, because that’s all you want to do.”

Corcoran, whose older brother, Matthew, is a colleague on the Louth senior panel, has been an ever-present in Paddy Christie’s side, since being handed a start in the first game of the league, which was, coincidentally, against Carlow. “A surprise”, at the time, he admits.

The Glasnevin outfit’s points campaign would end at the last four hurdle, when UUJ halted their march, so they weren’t necessarily burdened by the Sigerson favourites’ tag until recent weeks, when the championship reduced in numbers.

“We weren’t favourites going in, but we were backing ourselves,” he added.

“We knew if we played the way we were playing in training we’d have a chance of beating anyone and that’s how it’s turned out.”

A beaten finalist as a fresher 12 months ago, Corcoran is intent on taking the winning step this time around. He’d then have 21 reasons to celebrate.