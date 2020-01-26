Noel Crowe prevails in Sunday's singles' stableford at Dundalk Golf Club

Noel Crowe (19) won Sunday’s Singles Stableford on what was a beautiful day for January golf.

Crowe took full advantage of the excellent conditions to shoot an impressive 36pts over 14 holes and claimed overall victory by three points from Conall Murdock (4) and Bill McCarthy (30).

Like last week the second, third, 15th and 16th holes were not in play, but that didn’t bother Crowe who recorded eight pars over the 14 holes that were in play, scored at every hole, and only had one one-point hole.

After a two-point bogey at the first, Crowe then recorded three successive three-point pars as he raced to 11pts after four holes. He reached 18 points after seven holes having recorded a three-point par at the eighth hole, his sixth.

Turning for home he parred the 10th for another three points and a bogey five at the 11th, where he had a shot, yielded another three points. Two points followed after a bogey at the par five 12th before he once again reeled off three successive three-point pars to move 35 points with one to play.

His double bogey six on the 18th represented his worst hole of the round but the one point gained was enough to bring him to an impressive 36pts and give him his first win of 2020.

Murdock’s 33pts was enough to give him the Category One prize by a point from Colin Roche (5) who had a deduction for previous successes while McCarthy took Category Three by one point from Brendan Cleary. Pascal Keenan (14) edged out Oliver McGinnity (18) on countback for Category Two after both had finished on 32pts.

Caolan Rafferty has been selected for the third successive year on the GUI squad that will travel to South Africa next month for African Amateur (Feb 3-6) at Leopard Creek and the South African Stroke Play (Feb 10-13) in Randpark. Last year Caolan reached the semi-finals of the South African Championship.

The club is assisting Dundalk Lions Club with their Spectacles Appeal to assist those living in developing countries. If you have prescription glasses you no longer require please place them in the special container which will be located in the Men’s Locker Room over the next few weeks. Every pair donated will make a big difference where they are needed.

