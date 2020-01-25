Louth U20s beaten by Mayo in Leo Murphy Cup final

Leo Murphy Cup final

Louth 0-8 Mayo 2-17

Louth’s Leo Murphy Cup bid came up short in Saturday’s final in Carrick-on-Shannon despite a spirited effort by Aidan Shevlin’s team.

The Wee County trailed throughout a game in which they conceded two second half goals, as Mayo pressed home their superiority at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada to convincingly prevail.

An early point from Craig Lennon kept The Reds in touch, and following a burst which returned scores for Lennon, Ciarán Keenan and Ben Collier, the gap was back to just two.

But five of the half’s closing six points were registered by the Connacht side, with Darragh Malone, who came off the bench before half-time, shooting Louth’s sole effort.

Trailing 0-11 to five at the interval, Frank Irwin struck a killer goal for Mayo in the early stages of the second period as hopes of a Louth victory dissipated.

Conall McCaul - a star of The Wee County’s victories over Tyrone and Antrim in recent weeks - and substitute Carl Gillespie brought The Reds’ tally to seven, while Lennon added his third of a decent individual display. But Mayo were rampant, Kuba Callaghan hitting the winners’ second major shortly after coming on.

Louth: Martin McEneaney (St. Patrick’s); Donal McKenny (Ardee St. Mary’s), Peter Lynch (Roche Emmets), Conor Garland (St. Mochta’s); Kieran Murtagh (Kilkerley Emmets), Ciarán Murphy (St. Patrick’s), Alan Connor (Newtown Blues); Glen Stewart (Roche Emmets), Pierce Hawkins (Lannléire); Conall McCaul (St. Joseph’s; 0-1), Ciarán Keenan (Ardee St. Mary’s; 0-1), Dáire Nally (Newtown Blues); Craig Lennon (St. Mochta’s; 0-3), Ben Collier (St. Joseph’s; 0-1), Seán Healy (Naomh Máirtín)

Subs: Evan Whelan (Naomh Máirtín) for Hawkins, Darragh Malone (Lannléire; 0-1) for Murtagh, Carl Gillespie (Ardee, St. Mary’s; 0-1) for Healy, Ronan McBride (Cooley Kickhams) for Garland, Jonathan Commins (Ardee St. Mary’s) for Lennon

Mayo: Jamie McNicholas; Jack Coyne (0-1), David McBrien, Luke Tunney; Aaron McDonnell, Rory Brickenden, Enda Hession; Paddy Goldrick (0-1), Jack Carney; Ciarán Gavin (0-1), Frank Irwin (1-1), Aaron McHale; James Jennings (0-1), Mark Moran (0-4), Paul Towey (0-8)

Subs: Leo Howard for Brickenden, Mikie Conroy for McHale, Kuba Callaghan (1-0) for Jennings, Aiden Cosgrove for Hession, John Gallagher for Irwin