Tommy Renaghan, Maurice Soraghan, Dennis Cunningham and John McErlean win at Dundalk Golf Club

There may have been low temperatures on Sunday, but things were certainly hot on the scoring front as Tommy Renaghan (15), Maurice Soraghan (9), Dennis Cunningham (14) and John McErlean (23) won the Four Man Team Rumble over 14 holes.

Under the Rumble format, one score counted over the first five holes, two scores counted over the next five and the final four holes saw three of the four scores counting.

That meant that over the 14 holes there were 27 scores and the winning team returned 19 pars, five birdies and just three bogies as they recorded a gross 79pts, which was reduced to 76pts when reductions for previous winter prizes were applied.

They amassed 15pts from the first five holes, picking up three points at each, courtesy of pars at the first, second, fifth and sixth and birdie from their low man, Maurice Soraghan, at the par five sixth.

Over the next five holes, with two scores counting, they continued to dove-tail well and collected 33pts over this section with Tommy Renaghan and Denis Cunningham both birdieing the par five 10th for a return of eight points.

With three counting on the final four holes there was little room for error and they didn’t make any as they completed the homeward stretch in 31pts. Two pars and a birdie from Cunningham delivered eight points at the par three 13th, while two pars from Renaghan and McErlean and a birdie from Soraghan at the par three index 10 17th delivered nine points.

They finished with 79pts and a three-point deduction for previous successes left them on 76 just half-a-point ahead of Michael Coburn (10), Pat Davis (16), Dessie Ward (12) and last week’s winner Noel Reid (15).

The runners-up finished with a gross 76pts after a fine round that included three birdies, 23 pars and just one bogey but they then lost 0.5pts for Reid’s win last week to finish on 75.5pts and missed out by the narrowest of margins.

