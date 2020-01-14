NEFL Premier Division

Rock Celtic appoint management team for new NEFL season

Rock Celtic have appointed Gary Lennon as manager of their first-team ahead of the new NEFL season.

The Rock clubman replaces the outgoing coaching team of David McGeough, Derek Delany and Ciarán Keenan, with Shane O'Callaghan and Paddy Reilly coming on board as his assistants.

Having narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier Division last term, the Blackrock outfit will be hoping for an improved campaign this time around.

The Sandy Lane club has wished the installed management "every success in the challenge ahead".