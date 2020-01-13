Kick-off time confirmed for Dundalk FC's President's Cup clash with Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk FC's President's Cup fixture against Shamrock Rovers will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday, February 9.

The Oriel Park clash marks the official start of the SSE Airtricity League season, with The Lilywhites' opening Premier Division encounter taking place the following Friday, February 14, at home to Derry City.

Vinny Perth's champions begin their pre-season programme with a game against UCD at Oriel Park on Friday night.